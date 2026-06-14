June 14, 2026
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IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE score: Pakistan strike early, Shafali Verma departs

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for the 6th game of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India women will be taking on Pakistan women at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The two arch-rivals will aim to put in their best performance and get off to a good start.

India women
India women Image Source : X/@BCCIWomen
Birmingham:

Game 6 of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 sees India women taking on Pakistan women. The two sides meet at Edgbaston in Birmingham; it is worth noting that this will be the first game for the two sides in the tournament. Notably, both sides will hope to put in their best performances in hopes of getting off to a good start to the tournament. Interestingly, Pakistan will be coming into the game after going winless in their last six matches. While two of those matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled, the Women in Green will hope to put in a good showing. 

On the other hand, India women won one of their warm-up matches against the West Indies but failed to register a victory against England women. The Women in Blue will be aiming to get back in form and make the most of their game against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

 

Live updates :IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE score: India women aim to get off to stellar start

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  • 7:16 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Jemimah departs!

    The second wicket has fallen as well! Jemimah Rodrigues departs after scoring one run in seven deliveries. A big blow for the Indian team here. Tasmia takes the catch after an initial struggle, India now 18-2.

  • 7:15 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Smriti looking to comeback in the powerplay

    Smriti Mandhana hit two fours in the fourth over the clash, letting off some steam after the first few difficult overs. After 3 overs, the score reads 18-1.

  • 7:10 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Jemimah Rodrigues comes in

    After the fall of Shafali Verma's wicket, Jemimah Rodrigues is the next batter in. After two overs, India women's score reads 10-1. A rocky start for the Women in Blue. 

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Gone!

    After hitting a six off the first ball, SHafali Verma has departed on a score of six runs! The star opener has been vaugh behind as Pakistan women get off to a stellar start.

  • 6:59 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Batters out in the middle!

    Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out on the field, India women will look to get off to a good start here, and not lose early wickets. 

  • 6:44 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
     
    Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal
  • 6:35 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Harmanpreet Kaur said after the toss?

    "We will bat first. It is a very good pitch to bat on, we will put up a decent total on the board. We are all very excited, we are taking the confidence from the last World Cup. It is about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that. Bharti is playing today. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers," Harmanpreet said.

  • 6:33 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss time!

    India won the toss and elected to bat first. 

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's India vs Pakistan day!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Pakistan from Edgbaston. It's the opening game of both the teams as we are just moments away from the toss. 

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