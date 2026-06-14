IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE score: Pakistan strike early, Shafali Verma departs

Birmingham:

Game 6 of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 sees India women taking on Pakistan women. The two sides meet at Edgbaston in Birmingham; it is worth noting that this will be the first game for the two sides in the tournament. Notably, both sides will hope to put in their best performances in hopes of getting off to a good start to the tournament. Interestingly, Pakistan will be coming into the game after going winless in their last six matches. While two of those matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled, the Women in Green will hope to put in a good showing.

On the other hand, India women won one of their warm-up matches against the West Indies but failed to register a victory against England women. The Women in Blue will be aiming to get back in form and make the most of their game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab