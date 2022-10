Hello and Welcome to another India vs Pakistan match of the year. When these two cricketing nations clash, it's much more than just a match. This time it's the women of both nations that will have a crack at each other in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 tournament. The two teams will lock horns at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet at 1 PM IST. The Indian team is on a winning run, having won all three of their previous outings, while Pakistan have surprisingly lost their previous match against Thailand women. The two captains will walk out for a flip of the coin at 12:30 PM. Stay with us for all the updates.