IND-W vs PAK-W weather report: How will weather in Birmingham fare for Women's T20 World Cup game 6?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the one most anticipated match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Game 6 of the tournament sees India women taking on Pakistan women. The two sides will meet at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14th, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance.

It is worth noting that the Indian team will be coming into the game on the back of a T20I series loss against England women. The side managed to win the first T20I of the series before succumbing to a defeat in the second and third T20I, and with a loss in the warm-up games, the Women in Blue will hope to improve and register a win against their arch-rivals.

On the other hand, Pakistan women lost both their warm-up games before the World Cup as well, and the side will be aiming to put in a good showing as they take on the Indian team in Birmingham. Both sides will be under massive pressure, considering the gravity of the game as well. The side last won a T20I game against Zimbabwe back on May 15, 2026, and have gone six games without a win in the format, considering that two of those matches were abandoned without a ball being played due to rain playing spoilsport in the clash.

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Birmingham weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be cloudy but not rainy at the time of the clash. The temperature for the day is expected to stay between 13 and 19 degree celsius, and both sides can expect a game of cricket without any disturbances.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

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