IND-W vs PAK-W Pitch Report: How will the surface at Edgbaston in Birmingham fare for Women's T20 WC game 6?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Women’s T20 World Cup clash between India women and Pakistan women. The two sides will meet in game 6 of the tournament at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14. It is worth noting that this will be the first game for the two sides in the ongoing tournament.

Notably, the Indian team will be coming into the clash on the back of some questionable performances in the warm-up games. While the side defeated the West Indies women, they did face a defeat against England. However, they will hope to do well against their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan women have not won a single game in their last six matches, while two of them were abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Women in Green will be aiming to break the curse and get back to winning ways. However, that could prove to be too much to ask for as they take on the defending ODI World Cup champions, Team India, just in a different format.

The two sides are drawn in Group 1 alongside the likes of Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, group 2 consists of the likes of England, Scotland, the West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland, and Sri Lanka.

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Edgbaston pitch report

The surface at Edgbaston in Birmingham is one that is quite balanced. There is an equal amount of help anticipated for both the spinners and the pacers. The pacers have traditionally received more help on the surface. The batters will look to make the most of the pace in the early stages of the game. Opting to bowl first will be a wise decision.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

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