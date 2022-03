ICC Women's World Cup 2022: IND-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANDHANA_SMRITI File photo of Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

India will play their second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 against New Zealand on Thursday. The contest will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Match Details

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 8th Match

Seddon Park, Hamilton

6:30 AM

India Women vs New Zealand Women- Dream 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Jess Kerr.

New Zealand Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Georgia Plimmer, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

India Women Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Squads:

India Women Squad: Mithali Raj(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu