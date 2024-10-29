IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs New Zealand match in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India will take on New Zealand in the ODI series decider in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, October 29

India women will be up against New Zealand in the third and final match of the women's ODI series in Ahmedabad. The White Ferns came back strongly in the second ODI with an all-round performance led by skipper Sophie Devine. Radha Yadav pulled off a performance of a lifetime across three departments, with bat, ball and in the field, however, poor catching and the top-order collapse meant that the hosts were always behind the game after conceding 259 runs with the ball.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reckoned that it was still a chaseable score but India have to come up with better plans while chasing, especially since it is happening quite frequently. The 'same old' story has to change for India once and for all, especially when it comes to batting second and fielding effort. Thankfully, the bowlers saved the day in the series opener, otherwise, the top-order has had nothing to show for in a couple of games so far in the series.

Can India make it right? That will be a big question. Yes, the timing of the series might be questionable but now that New Zealand have turned up despite their T20 World Cup celebrations being cut short, the Indian team will have no excuse, following what was a terrible campaign in the recent ICC event.

My Dream11 team for IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI

Smriti Mandhana, Suzie Bates, Izzy Gaze, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Sophie Devine (vc), Brooke Halliday, Deepti Sharma (c), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Fran Jonas, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson