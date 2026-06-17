IND W vs NL W LIVE cricket score: Netherlands opt to field first against mighty India

New Delhi:

Game 10 of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 sees India women taking on Netherlands women. The two sides are meeting at Headingley in Leeds on June 17th, and it is worth noting that the Women in Blue will be looking to put in their best performance. Notably, India will be coming into the game on the back of a stellar victory in their first game of the tournament. The side took on Pakistan women in the clash, and managed to dominated their arch-rivals throughout the game.

On the other hand, Netherlands are coming into the clash on the back of a loss in their last game. The side took on Bangladesh in their first game of the tournament where they succumbed to a hefty loss. Bangladesh registered a six-wicket victory, and with a loss, it could be interesting to see how Netherland gears to bounce back.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning