IND-W vs IRE-W, T20 World Cup, Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs Ireland match?

India women's team will face Ireland on Monday in their fourth match of the T20 World Cup. The game will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha in South Africa. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST and the toss is scheduled for 6:00 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Gqeberha​-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of rain to interrupt the match towards the end and a cover cloud cover of less than 76% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 63% to 78% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 24 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 19 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover of around 45% to 76% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

​ Full Squads -

India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

