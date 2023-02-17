IND-W vs ENG-W, T20 World Cup, Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs England match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India women vs England women - Weather Report

India women's team will face England on Saturday in their third match of the T20 World Cup. The game will be played at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth in South Africa. The game will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Port Elizabeth-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is possibility of rain to interrupt the match towards the end and a cover cloud cover of around 99% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 73% to 75% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 23 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 22 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover of around 99% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

​ Full Squads -

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Also Read:

IND-W vs ENG-W, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming | When and where to watch India vs England on TV?

Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI Chief Selector; sends resignation to Secretary Jay Shah

WATCH | KL Rahul grabs one handed blinder as Jadeja achieves historic feat in 2nd Test vs Australia

Latest Cricket News