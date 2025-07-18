IND-W vs ENG-W pitch report: How will surface at Lord's in London play for 2nd ODI? The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England Women will be played today at Lord's in London. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 at the moment and it is a must-win clash for England. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

London:

England and India Women will face each other in the second of the three-match ODI series today at the iconic Lord's. The visitors are already leading the series 1-0 and will be looking to seal the contest with one match to go, just like they did in the T20I series.

However, it won't be easy for them as England will come hard at India with this being a must-win encounter for them. England will be keen on levelling the series and will majorly depend on their skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt to notch up a big knock with the bat. With the ball, they will bank on Lauren Bell who also did well in the T20I series.

For India, their captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form is a big concern as she hasn't scored runs on this tour. Their top-order batter Pratika Rawal will also be tested after throwing away a good start in the previous encounter. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers have done well on this tour and the onus will be again on them to make an impact.

Lord's, London - Pitch Report

Lord's is hosting a Women's ODI game for the first time since 2022. In fact, the venue has hosted only Women's ODI since the famous 2017 World Cup final that saw England beat India in a thrilling encounter. Overall, Lord's has hosted 87 ODI matches, and 243 is the average first innings score. With this being a day game and with the weather around, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Lord's - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 87

Matches won batting first - 43

Matches won bowling first - 39

Average first inns score - 243

Highest total - 334 by ENG vs IND

Highest score chased - 326 by IND vs ENG

Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone