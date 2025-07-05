IND-W vs ENG-W: Nat Sciver-Brunt set to miss remaining T20I series, Tammy Beaumont confirmed as skipper In a major development for England women, star skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing WT20I series against India women. ECB confirmed that Sciver-Brunt sustained a groin injury which ruled her out of the series.

New Delhi:

With England women hosting India women in the ongoing white-ball series consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs, midway through the series, England women have been hit with a major roadblock as skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the WT20I series.

She has been ruled out due to a left groin injury. It is worth noting that Sciver-Brunt was forced to leave the ground midway through the second T20I against the Indian women. Vice-captain Sophia Dunkley took over as the skipper in the second clash.

Although England women lost the first two T20Is of the series, they went on to win the third clash under Beaumont’s leadership. It is worth noting that Tammy, after leading England to a win in the third T20I, will also be leading the side for the remaining two matches. Both England and India are scheduled to take on each other in the fourth and fifth T20Is on July 9 and July 12.

ECB confirmed Nat Sciver-Brunt’s absence for remainder of WT20I series

Shortly after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s injury, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) released a statement where they confirmed the nature of her injury and Tammy Beaumont’s appointment as skipper for the remaining T20Is.

“Scans have confirmed that Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the Vitality IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol. Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the ODI series,” the ECB said in a statement.

With two T20Is remaining and India having a 1-2 lead, the hosts will be looking to make a comeback in the series. To clinch the five-game affair, England will have to win the remaining two matches, whereas India just needs to win one.

