IND-W vs AUS-W T20I Series: Harmanpreet tops elite record list ahead of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma I Know Details

The Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur reached a unique milestone on Sunday (December 11) evening after her team beat Australia Women’s team in an epic Super Over. In doing so, the Indian team leveled the series at 1-1 and will now look to stamp their authority on the series as they now look to take the lead. But the win also saw Harmanpreet write her name in the record books for more than one reason as she tops a list ahead of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Harmanpreet Kaur tops list

Sunday’s win for Harmanpreet was her 50th as T20I captain for India, which is eight more than MS Dhoni and 11 more than current India captain Rohit Sharma. Harmanpreet took over the reins of the Indian side in the T20I format in 2016 and has since been one of the great servants of the game.

In April 2013, she was handed the captaincy when Mithali Raj was rested for the limited-overs series against Bangladesh, making it clear that she is the one waiting for the job. In November 2016, she replaced Raj as captain of the T20 team for the series against West Indies.

Indian captains to win most T20I matches

50* - Harmanpreet Kaur

42 - MS Dhoni

39 - Rohit Sharma

32 - Virat Kohli

17 - Mithali Raj

What happened in the match?

Tahlia McGrath (70 not out off 51) and Beth Mooney (82 not out off 54) tore into the Indian bowling attack with their belligerent knocks to power Australia 187 for one after the visitors were asked to bat. In front of a packed D Y Patil Stadium, India were able to take the match right down to the wire after a whirlwind 76-run opening wicket stand between Mandhana (79 off 49) and Shafali Verma (34 0ff 23). In the end the contest ended in a stalemate, and it needed a Super Over to decide the contest.

More than 47, 000 fans in attendance

The women’s game on Sunday was witnessed by 47, 000 fans according to a tweet from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The encounter played at the Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium saw the crowd treated to the entertainment of highest quality as the match went to Super Over.

