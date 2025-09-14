IND-W vs AUS-W Live: When and where to watch India vs Australia Women's ODI series live on TV and streaming? It will be baptism by fire for the Indian women as they take on a really strong Australian side ahead of the Women's World Cup to fine-tune their preparations. On the other hand, Australia will look to get accustomed to the conditions and play a formidable opponent in India to get things going.

Chandigarh:

India will be up against Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday, September 14, in Mullanpur, with the World Cup breathing down their necks. It's difficult to decipher, analyse and look at this series in isolation, given there's a Women's World Cup to be played in a couple of weeks' time and it will be beneficial to both teams. For India, it will serve as the perfect preparation - taking on the biggest contender in the run-up to the World Cup, while Australia will get a taste of the conditions they will come across in the next month and a half.

With Renuka Singh Thakur back, India would want to give some miles under her legs before the big tournament and maybe get an idea regarding the combination as to whether to go in with two frontline pacers or have someone like Amanjot Kaur (unavailable for the series) and play just one seamer with a couple of spinning all-rounders? For Australia, there are a couple of injury returns as well, including Sophie Molineux, and similarly to India, their main target will be to zero in on the balance of the side, with regard to the number of spinners and pacers.

When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia's women's teams will kick off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, September 14, at 1:30 PM IST. The first two matches will take place in Mullanpur before the series culminates in the capital city of New Delhi. All three matches are day-night fixtures. The IND vs AUS Women's series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott