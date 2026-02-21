IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live cricket score: India, Australia lock horns in decider at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide:

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live cricket score: India and Australia lock horns today in the third T20I at the Adelaide Oval. With the series locked at 1-1 and this being the decider, India have won a crucial toss and opted to bat first. The visitors made one change to their playing XI, leaving out Kranti Gaud and replacing her with Shreyanka Patil. For Australia, this is the landmark game for Ellyse Perry who is playing her 350th game for the country. Who will win the series? Will India seal their first T20I series win in Australia in 10 years?

Playing XIs

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux(c), Darcie Brown

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

What did Captains say?

Sophie Molineux: We were actually looking to have a bowl, carry some momentum in from the last innings. (On the previous match) I loved how our bowlers stuck it out, they came hard early, we knew they were going to do that. We just went back to our plans and kept things really simple. We've got one change. Nic Carey's out for Grace Harris.

Just tinkering a little bit with the balance our team going into a beautiful batting deck. (Captaincy) Loving it. It's been great, the girls have been great, the staff have been great. It's been fun so far. (350th match for Perry) It's hard to put into a few words. What she's done for this team, this country and this game itself, hard to put into words. She deserves to have that game and potentially walk away with a win against India.

Harmanpreet Kaur: We'll bat first. (Wicket) Looks very nice, hopefully we set a decent total on the board. We are batting first, let's enjoy this game. In batting, we should work on our partnerships and that can really help us. The bowlers have been doing a really good job and hopefully today also they come up with a good positive mindset. We have one change, Kranti Goud isn't playing today. In place of her, Shreyanka Patil is playing.