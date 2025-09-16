IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live streaming details: When and where to watch India women vs Australia women clash? India women face Australia women in the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. India lost the first ODI and will look to bounce back in the second with the series on the line.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live streaming details: India women face Australia women in the second ODI of the ongoing series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Wednesday, September 17.

The Women in Blue lost the opening clash of the three-match series in Mullanpur after the Aussies chased down the 282-run target with ease. Despite yet another century partnership between the two, this time a 114-run opening wicket stand, the Women in Blue managed to post 281.

Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58) and Harleen Deol (54) all scored half-centuries, but the hosts could not end well, and the captain Harmanpreet Kaur also acknowledged that the team was '20-30 runs short with the bat'. India will look to amend themselves in a hunt to beat the world champions.

When will the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI be played?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 17.

Where will the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI take place?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

When will the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI start?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can we watch the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI online in India?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare

Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll