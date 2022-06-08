Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in white ball series vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka

The women's team for India's tour of Sri Lanka was announced after the All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Wednesday.

The tour consists of 3 T20s followed by as many ODI's. The first T20 will be played on June 23 at Dambulla and the T20 leg of the series will end on June 27 at the same venue.

For ODI's the teams will travel to Kandy where they'll play the first ODI on July 1. The last match will be played on July 7.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain across the two formats, whereas Smriti Mandhana will take on the role of vice-captain. The squad features the same set of players across the two formats with some minor changes. Jemimah Rodrigues miss out from the ODI setup. Taniya Bhatia and Harleen Deol did not make it to the T20 squad.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.