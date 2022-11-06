IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: What if match gets abandoned due to rain? Will it impact India's semifinal chances?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MCG

Team India will face Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian team will have to win this match to seal their spot in the semifinals.

But during this year's World Cup in Australia, rain has been an obstacle from the beginning and if the India-Zimbabwe match gets abandoned due to rain then the equation in the points table may change a bit.

If Pakistan wins, then the top two spots will depend on South Africa and India's matches.

Rain has played a very important role in the T20 World Cup so far. Group 1, had a lot of impacts, but in Group 2 scenarios have been a little different. Recently, Pakistan's team defeated South Africa in the Super 12 match, after which they got 6 points. Currently, Team India is on top with 6 points, while South Africa is at number two with 5 points. On the other hand, Pakistan and Bangladesh have 4 points each.

What if India wins?

If Team India beats Zimbabwe tomorrow, the team will go straight to the semifinals with 8 points, as the table toppers.

Can rain spoil the equation?

If the match gets washed out due to rain, which means not even 5 overs per side are played, Team India will easily reach the semifinals with 7 points. However, they can also finish the Super-12 stage at number two in Group 2 because if South Africa wins they will also have 7 points and the result will come down to the Net Run Rate.

What are the chances of rain?

The Super 12 match between Zimbabwe and India is to be played in Melbourne on Sunday. The rain in Melbourne has caused a lot of trouble so far. But there is very less chance of rain in the city during the India vs Zimbabwe match hours.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

Latest Cricket News