IND vs ZIM: We bat deep and weren't nervous - KL Rahul on India's top-order wobble

India's top order struggled a bit while chasing a small total but captain KL Rahul said his side was not nervous. The men in blue registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to clinch the series with one match remaining here on Saturday.

"We bat deep and it's good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren't nervous," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Chasing 162 to win, India were 97 for 4 at the end of the 14th over before Sanju Samson's unbeaten 43 off 39 balls took the visitors home with 24.2 overs left.

"They (Zimbabwe) have some quality bowlers and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. The bowlers did come hard, they're tall and big and strong boys.

"Good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn't a worry."

Rahul promoted himself at the top of the batting order to open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan but was out for 1 in the second over of the run chase.

"It didn't work (on the changed batting order), I wanted to get some runs but it didn't happen. Hopefully in the next game," he said.

"We're here to play good cricket and win. It's a great turnout today, it's a weekend, and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them."

Full squads -

Team India:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Chahar

Team Zimbabwe:

Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richard NgaravaIndia

