IND vs ZIM: Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden call-up, replaces injured Washington Sundar

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed received his maiden India call-up on Monday as he has replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old has been rewarded for his brilliant performance in the 2022 edition of IPL.

He scored 219 runs and scalped four wickets in 16 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19. 47 from 18 first-class games.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington was ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour due to his shoulder injury which happened while playing a County game in England.

"Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series.

He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford.

He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Washington's saga of never-ending injuries started back in July 2021 when he had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against the Indian team in a warm-up game.

He played for the county side so that India could test all its players before the start of the series.

That injury led to him missing the entire domestic season and then before the white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid19.

In February-March, he missed the twin white ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of a hamstring injury.

During IPL in April-May, he split his webbing and missed out on five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After extensive rehabilitation, the BCCI played a role in getting him a county deal with Lancashire and he also had a five-wicket haul in a day's game for the 'Roses'.

The 22-year-old has so far played 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 31 T20Is.

India is scheduled to play three ODIs starting from the 18th of August, Thursday.

(Inputs from PTI)

