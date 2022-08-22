IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl shares Kuldeep Yadav trivia | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@RYANBURL3) Kuldeep Yadav and Ryan Burl after the 2nd ODI

IND vs ZIM: The blue brigade is currently stationed in Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. After this series, the Indians will straightaway head to the Asia cup, the marquee tournament that will see the clash of arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. Senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested and the onus of putting up a dominant show in Zimbabwe solely lies on the shoulders of the youngsters who have come through the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The KL Rahul-led Indian team has lived up to all the promises and has exceeded all the set expectations. The Indian team has already clinched the three-match ODI series by 2-1. With one more ODI to be played, it is expected that a few fresh faces will wear the Indian blues when the team takes the field against Zimbabwe on August 22, 2022.

Amidst all of this, the fans of Indian cricket had few glimpses of bromance between Zimbabwe player Ryan Burl and Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. Not many know that Burl and Kuldeep's bromance dates back to the year 2012. Coincidentally, both Burl and Kuldeep were representing their respective nations in the 2012 ICC U-19 World Cup. Burl had a chance to catch up with Kuldeep and reminiscing their old days, the Zimbabwe player tweeted a selfie with Kuldeep and said "I last played against this guy 10 years ago at the under 19 World Cup! Awesome to cross paths again".

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Zimbabwe Squad: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, John Masara

