IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill scores a sublime ton, Twitter hails youngster

IND vs ZIM: The Indian team was currently stationed in Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International Series (ODI) series which they won by 3-0. The Indian team will now head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) straightaway for the Asia Cup which will commence on August 27, 2022. Teams all over the world are gearing up for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year and will have their one eye set on the ODI World Cup that will be played on the shores of India later next year.

Team India has been a force to reckon with as far as the ODI format is concerned. The men in blue have won seven One Day Internationals (ODIs) on the trott under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul. The men in blue clean swept West Indies and repeated their heroics against Zimbabwe too. The parallel and the notable point between both the series has been Shubman Gill's batting and how the youngster has altered his game. For many years now, Gill has had this problem of not converting his scores after getting himself in. People had started to question his place in the side and many doubted his ability to take the mantle from Virat Kohli and cement his place as India's number 3.

In an extremely unfortunate incident, Shubman Gill had come very close to his maiden international hundred while playing against West Indies, but to his dismay rain came pouring down and Gill was forced to stay on 98*. Shubman's fortunes have now changed as he scored a gritty 130 off 97 deliveries in the final ODI against Zimbabwe. In the process, Gill struck 15 boundaries and 1 6 which propelled India's score to 289/8 by the completion of 50 overs.

Zimbabwe playing XI: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

