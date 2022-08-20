IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Playing 11: Youngsters might make the cut as conundrum surrounding selection continues

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@VVSLAXMAN281) KL Rahul led team India take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI today

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Playing 11: On Saturday, India will play Zimbabwe in the second ODI which is part of their three-match series. The match will be played in Harare. Team India is currently leading the series 1-0. India outplayed Zimbabwe in the last ODI and registered a thumping victory by a margin of 10 wickets. Irrespective of whatever happened in the first ODI, the men in blue will want to look ahead and play out of their skins to clinch the series by 2-0. The events of the previous match do not guarantee any kind of change in the final eleven for the second ODI. If India manages to win this match, they might just go ahead and tinker around with their team in the third ODI. As of now the duo of Laxman and Rahul will want to field the same eleven and win the series.

In the first ODI, apart from Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, no Indian batter could get any game time as the duo saw India home and registered a 10-wicket victory. Both of them stitched a partnership of 192 runs and left the hosts clueless. Surprisingly, KL Rahul, who is the skipper of the side and is returning to the Indian team after a long time did not come out and bat himself. Ishan Kishan too did not open and the opportunity went to Punjab-based batsman Shubman Gill who grabbed it with both hands. The wicketkeeping duties were assigned to Sanju Samson.

The continued confusion around India's number 4:

Team India will not tinker with their plans and will want to open with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill once again. India might send in the in-form Deepak Hooda at no.3 with Rahul following him up on number 4. It will also be very interesting to see Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan's role in this Indian side. Samson bats right-handed whereas Kishan is a left-handed batter. India generally prefers to maintain a left-right combination which troubles the opposition and helps the team's cause. With power hitters like Deepal Chahar and Axar Patel, India bats pretty deep and it will not be an easy task for Zimbabwe to restrain India.

Probable playing 11 for team India

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna

