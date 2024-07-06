IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: Shubman Gill-led India hand debuts to three stars including Abhishek Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill.

Days after India's T20 World Cup win, the Men in Blue have begun to nurture new talent for the upcoming time as a new-look team locks horns against Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in Harare. Shubman Gill leads the Indian team as they look to build on their success from the 20-over World Cup 2024.

The new Indian captain won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Gill confirmed that India are handing caps to three debutants - Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

"We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won't change much later. It has been a long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel and Parag make their debuts," Gill said at the toss.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said he didn't mind batting first anyway. "I don't mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe Cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in future," Raza said at the toss.

Defending T20 champions India are beginning a new era in the format after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. The three players bid adieu to the T20I format after India's victorious World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies late last month.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe's Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara