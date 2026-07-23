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IND vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India all over Zimbabwe as Dube gives them the fourth

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: Looking for their first win after lifting the T20 World Cup 2026, India face Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Follow for the latest updates.

Zimbabwe host India in T20I series.
Zimbabwe host India in T20I series. Image Source : X/BCCI
New Delhi:

India lock horns against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Since defending their T20 World Cup title, India have been winless under Shreyas Iyer, as questions over team combinations and adaptations have been at the top. The Men in Blue have gone winless in all seven of their matches on the UK tour, including two against Ireland and five against England. 

The two-time reigning world champions suffered a 2-0 drubbing by Ireland, given a reality check for failing to adapt to the conditions. They headed to England with hope of a turnaround, but the comeback was way too far as they failed yet again. India failed to chase targets and defend totals, with their batting and bowling not being up to the standards. The Men in Blue also fielded teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; however, he could not inspire a comeback either. 

India's batting for the Zimbabwe series remains almost the same as what it was in the UK, barring the only major absentee, Sanju Samson. The bowling has a different look, though, with Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav being the major new faces. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

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  • 5:52 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Six runs off the over

    Zimbabwe are desperate for boundaries in the closing stage of the innings, but they are struggling. After 15 overs, the Chenrons are 78/5. India wouldn't mind that at all.

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another one bites the dust

    Ryan Burl departed after scoring 26 runs off 35 balls. He was struggling heavily in the middle before Ravi Bishnoi sent him packing. Zimbabwe are in a state of bother now as the hosts are 64/5 after 13.1 overs. 

  • 5:40 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Burl with a fight!!

    Here's a bit of a fight from Zimbabwe as Burl is putting in the hard yards. He is on 23 from 30 balls. Madhevere on 6 from 13. Zimbabwe 59/4 after 12.

  • 5:30 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India all over Zimbabwe!!

    The first 10 overs have been done, and India are all over Zimbabwe. Wickets from Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube see them putting the Chevrons to 46/4 in the first 10 overs.

  • 5:26 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Bishnoi denied!

    Bishnoi came in for his first over, and he might have got his first, but a review saved Madhvere. The finger went up, but the Chevrons go for a review. 

  • 5:16 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Dube has a wicket too!

    Time for the medium pace of Dube to come in, and he strikes in the first over that he is bowling. He gets Zimbabwe captain Raza caught at deep mid-wicket. Straight to the man Suryansh, the sub, there. India have their fourth. Zimbabwe in all sorts.

  • 5:12 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of seventh poor

    Excellent start from India in the opening T20I. The hosts are now 31/3. The Indian pacers have set the mood, while Zimbabwe look forward to a strong partnership from Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza in Harare. 

  • 4:57 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Mayank has another!

    Mayank Yadav has another one as he removes Dion Myers. This was not that short as the batter went for the pull and has been caught at mid-on by Shivam Dube. Zimbabwe three down for 20. 

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ben Curran departs

    Not a memorable debut for Ben Curran in Harare. The Zimbabwe international departed after scoring 10 runs as Mayank Yadav struck in his first over itself. It has been a difficult start for the hosts, who have been reduced to 19/2 after 3.2 overs. 

  • 4:49 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Do You Know??

    Shreyas Iyer has not lost a single toss yet. Eight consecutive toss wins for him. This is joint-third most for any team.

    Most consecutive tosses won by a full-member team in T20Is

    10 - West Indies (2015-2016)

    9 - England (2024)

    9 - Pakistan (2025-2026)

    8 - England (2025-2026)

    8 - Australia (2022)

    8* - India (2026)

  • 4:42 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Ashok Sharma is taken for a few runs here!!

    Not the best start for Ashok Sharma in his first over of his debut. Ben Curran hit a couple of fours off him. Two balls on the leg stump and the Rajasthan pacer pays for it. Curran flicked one towards deep mid-wicket before whipping a back-of-a-length for another four.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Mayank has a wicket!!

    And Mayank takes a wicket on the first ball of the match. A good back-of-a-length ball that Brian Bennett looked to defend but he is caught on the crease. Has a little poke at it for Kishan to take it. India go for the review and they have their first.

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    And the action is live!!

    And off we go. Mayank Yadav starts the proceedings for India. One slip in place with Sooryavanshi there. Off we go.

  • 4:28 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Shivam Dube speaks on preparations

    "[On the preparations] It was good. We came late. Some players came late. But yeah, we are ready for this. I've played over here, amazing ground. We enjoy playing over here. [What's your take on conditions here?] Probably I have not watched the matches, professionally speaking. But yeah, but I know this team is getting better day by day. I've played them in 2024, then we played them in the World Cup. They are getting better. It looks really good that the country is getting better from their side. [On India losing the last two series] It's like there was very high going for our team before the World Cup and (even during) the World Cup. Yeah, definitely the dip is there, but I think as soon as we stop the dip, we go again on the higher side," Dube said before the match.

  • 4:22 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Who all is not here from England?

    For the unversed, India made six changes to their squad for the Zimbabwe series from the England series. Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are not part of the squad. Rinku Singh, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey and Prabhsimran Singh have been included

  • 4:17 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Zimbabwe's Playing XI

    Ben Curran making his T20I debut, Nyamhuri is making a comeback.

    Zimbabwe's Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What Sikandar Raza said at the toss?

    "This is not your typical Harare Sports Club wicket, I think. There will be something in the start, but I don't expect it to last too long. I think there are a lot of runs on this wicket and hopefully we can put up those runs on the board. [On their last T20I series vs Bangladesh] A lot of positives, to be honest, you know. And as I said, in the pressure as well, even though the results didn't go our way, but there were a lot of positives, especially the way the bowling unit has been holding themselves as well. Also in Bulawayo, on a slightly slower surface, I thought our top three batters did contribute the bulk of the runs as well. So hopefully the lower order and the middle order can contribute, can try and put up those runs and the bowling unit keep leading the way they are leading. And I'm pretty sure it will be a very good game after that," Raza said at the toss.

  • 4:08 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Ashok Sharma makes his debut!!

    Okay, so we have the news for you. Tearaway Gujarat Titans fast bowler Ashok Sharma is making his international debut today. 23rd Indian to make his T20I debut in Zimbabwe. 

    India's Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India go with three seamers, Shreyas at toss

    "We are going to bowl first. This is my first time here, so don't know how the pitch will play. Zimbabwe have been playing brilliantly over the last two years. We are going with three seamers," Shreyas said at the toss.

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: India win toss!

    India have won the toss. They have opted to field first. Shreyas Iyer wins the toss yet again. 

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Sooryavanshi in focus again!!

    The focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again as he will look to bounce back from an underwhelming debut series in England. He has made 14, 13 and 15 in the three matches he played against England ever since replacing Sanju Samson.

  • 3:56 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Zimbabwe, the place where many Indians have debuted

    Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, to name a few. 22 T20I players for India have made their debuts in Zimbabwe. It is the most they have made in an away country. Will we see a few more today?

     

  • 3:51 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India look for first win!!

    Seven matches since they lifted the T20 World Cup 2026, and India are still winless in the format that they have dominated so much in the last four years. They are now at Zimbabwe shores, looking for their first win in the format since that defence and the first under Shreyas Iyer.

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India Vs Zimbabwe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Abhishek Sharma
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