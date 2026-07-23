IND vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India all over Zimbabwe as Dube gives them the fourth

New Delhi:

India lock horns against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Since defending their T20 World Cup title, India have been winless under Shreyas Iyer, as questions over team combinations and adaptations have been at the top. The Men in Blue have gone winless in all seven of their matches on the UK tour, including two against Ireland and five against England.

The two-time reigning world champions suffered a 2-0 drubbing by Ireland, given a reality check for failing to adapt to the conditions. They headed to England with hope of a turnaround, but the comeback was way too far as they failed yet again. India failed to chase targets and defend totals, with their batting and bowling not being up to the standards. The Men in Blue also fielded teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; however, he could not inspire a comeback either.

India's batting for the Zimbabwe series remains almost the same as what it was in the UK, barring the only major absentee, Sanju Samson. The bowling has a different look, though, with Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav being the major new faces.

Match Scorecard