IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar on his comeback and the challenges he encountered

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Deepak Chahar claims 3 wickets on his international return

Highlights Deepak Chahar claimed 3 wickets in the match

Chahar was felicitated with the player of the match award in the first ODI

Deepak Chahar had made his ODI debut for India in the year 2018

IND vs ZIM: Team India is currently stationed in Zimbabwe and is playing a three-match ODI series. The KL Rahul-led young Indian side is being touted as the favorites for the series. With the Asia Cup fast approaching and T20I World Cup to follow after that, team India is in the process of identifying youngsters who can make the cut for the World Cup and add some value to the same. In the first ODI, team India put up a dominant show against the hosts and outplayed them in all departments of the game. Deepak Chahar in particular was the one who broke the back of the Zimbabwe innings as he claimed three wickets at the start of their innings.

Courtesy of Chahar's performance, India restrained Zimbabwe and did not let them touch the 200 mark. Following up with the bowlers, the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill chased down the target pretty quickly and registered a thumping victory by 10 wickets. Deepak Chahar returned to international cricket after a long wait. The India pacer had missed the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a back injury but has regained his form and fitness which is good news for team India and a good headache for selectors ahead of the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

For his stupendous performance, Chahar was awarded the player of the match as he registered the figures of 3/27 against Zimbabwe and he feels that his hard work has paid off. When asked about being selected for the T20I World Cup, Chahar said that he can only work hard and the matters of selection are not in his hands and further added that his entire focus is on improving his skills.

"I think I have picked up well and it feels like I never left and if we can exclude the first two overs, I feel I have delivered a decent performance. I did bowl seven overs at one go and probably that is an indication that my fitness levels are according to the international standard", said an ecstatic Deepak Chahar.

As India has won the first ODI, they will want to go ahead and win the second ODI as well and clinch the series.

Latest Cricket News