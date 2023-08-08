IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal claims 2nd spot in embarrassing record in T20Is, goes past Adil Rashid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal

India are 0-2 down in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and are in a must-win situation to stay alive in the five-match contest. They had a great chance to level the series in the last game but couldn't break the ninth wicket partnership between Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph. The duo added unbeaten 26 runs for ninth wicket to take West Indies home in the 153-run chase.

Yuzvendra Chahal not bowling his quota of four overs was a major talking point in the match. He had picked up two wickets for just 19 runs in three overs until then and many reckoned, the leg-spinner should've bowled 18th or 19th over of the innings. During his three-over spell, Chahal conceded only one six with Nicholas Pooran hitting him out the of the ground.

With this six, Chahal climbed to the second spot in terms of conceding most sixes in T20I cricket. He was on level terms with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid previously with 119 sixes hit off his bowling so far in the shortest format. Chahal has overall bowled 1692 deliveries in T20I cricket and has gone for 120 sixes in his career thus far. Ish Sodhi is at the top of this list having conceded 129 maximums in his T20I career. Adil Rashid is now at the third place with batters smashing 119 sixes off his bowling.

Tim Southee and Shakib Al Hasan are the next two bowlers in this list. While Southee has conceded 117 maximums, Shakib has been hit out of the ground on 108 occasions in his career thus far. With Chahal certain to play three more T20Is against the West Indies in the next few days, there is every possiblity of him going past Sodhi in this list. The leggie will be keen on not conceding as many sixes. Instead, he will be aiming to pick five more wickets to become the first Indian to complete 100 scalps in T20Is.

Bowlers to concede most sixes in T20Is Player Sixes conceded Ish Sodhi 129 Yuzvendra Chahal 120 Adil Rashid 119 Tim Southee 117 Shakib Al Hasan 108

