Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian to smash century on Test debut as Team India piles on West Indies' misery

Yashasvi Jaiswal did what many hoped and prayed for the young 21-year-old left-hander as he made his first appearance in international cricket in the first Test against the West Indies and slammed his maiden century in Dominica on Day 2 on Thursday, July 13. Jaiswal, who was coming off a sensational domestic season and the IPL, was nervous at the start but got better as the innings progressed and became 17th Indian batter to smash a century on debut in the longest format of the game.
Jaiswal is also just the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score a Test century on debut as India continued to pile on misery for the West Indies after the hosts were shot out for 150.
