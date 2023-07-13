Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian to smash century on Test debut as Team India piles on West Indies' misery

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden Test century on debut against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal did what many hoped and prayed for the young 21-year-old left-hander as he made his first appearance in international cricket in the first Test against the West Indies and slammed his maiden century in Dominica on Day 2 on Thursday, July 13. Jaiswal, who was coming off a sensational domestic season and the IPL, was nervous at the start but got better as the innings progressed and became 17th Indian batter to smash a century on debut in the longest format of the game.

Jaiswal is also just the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score a Test century on debut as India continued to pile on misery for the West Indies after the hosts were shot out for 150.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News