IND vs WI: Will Rohit Sharma lead India in Tests on West Indies tour? Here's a crucial update

Team India is set to face West Indies next month in the two-match Test series away from home. This will be their first assignment in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The team played some excellent cricket in the last two WTC cycles but failed to win the final on both occasions losing to New Zealand and Australia respectively. Meanwhile, there is a huge update on Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy future as well ahead of the West Indies tour.

If the sources privy to the developments are to be believed, Rohit Sharma is likely to lead India in West Indies in the longest format but the future remains uncertain for him. Though Rohit, the captain, has given decent results, his batting has come under the scanner in recent times. Age is also a big factor as Rohit Sharma will turn 38 by the time the new WTC cycle ends.

"These are baseless stuff that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025. As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and looking at his batting form," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Moreover, India will not be playing any Tests until December after the West Indies tour. Hence, there is a lot of time for the selectors to think on the captaincy front. Tam India is scheduled to tour South Africa for a full tour in December-January.

"After West Indies, we have no Tests till December-end when the team travels to South Africa. So there is enough time for selectors to deliberate and take a decision. By then the fifth selector (new chairman) will also join the panel and a decision can be taken

