IND vs WI: Will rain play spoilsport in 2nd Test in Trinidad? Check out weather forecast for all 5 days

The rain is predicted on all five days of the second Test between India and West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad and it could have a big say in the match.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2023 12:53 IST
The second Test between India and West Indies will take
Image Source : GETTY The second Test between India and West Indies will take place in Port of Spain, Trinidad

The Indian team will take on the West Indies in the second and final Test of the series and the visitors will be hoping to wrap this one up quickly as well, after winning the series opener by an innings and 141 runs inside three days. Even though it was a new-look Indian team that faced the Windies in the series opener, they proved to be too strong for them and are expected to win the second one too, rather comfortably.

However, the weather in Port of Spain, Trinidad could delay the inevitable for India. As per Accuweather, rain is predicted in Port of Spain on all five days in the duration of the match, starting July 20 and it could lead to the delay in the proceedings. While the radar shows that rain won't be that intense to wash out the full day of cricket on any of the five days, stop-start is definitely on the cards.

Here's a look at the day-wise weather forecast for Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20

July 20 - Percentage of rain predicted - 58, Chances of Thunderstorm - 17

July 21 - Percentage of rain predicted - 68, Chances of Thunderstorm - 14
July 22 - Percentage of rain predicted - 62, Chances of Thunderstorm - 12
July 23 - Percentage of rain predicted - 71, Chances of Thunderstorm - 14
July 24 - Percentage of rain predicted - 45, Chances of Thunderstorm - 27

If the rain forces the match to be a draw, which is highly unlikely, both teams will share four points each and India might slip down on the World Test Championship points table with Pakistan winning their first match against Sri Lanka. If India are able to win, they will continue to remain at the top.

