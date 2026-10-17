IND vs WI weather report: How will weather in Bengaluru fare for the fifth T20I?

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17th, and the two sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash and play some good cricket.

It is interesting to note that the upcoming clash is a series decider; the five-game affair is currently tied at 2-2, and both sides will need to be at the top of their game if they are looking to clinch the series.

Notably, the West Indies defeated team India in the fourth T20I of the series, levelling the series 2-2, and the visitors have been in top form throughout the series, and they will look to put in another good showing. The side’s skipper, Shai Hope, has been in incredible form, and coming on the back of a century in the last game, it could be interesting to see how the star man fares.

A win for either side would mean that they would clinch the series, and both sides will need to showcase their best performance in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru weather report

There is bad news ahead of the clash. The fifth T20I of the series can be hampered due to rain. There is a 34 per cent chance of rain during the start of the game, with it increasing up to 70-80 per cent by 9-10 PM. It is also worth noting that there is a flash flood risk in Bengaluru as well, and the game could be hindered due to the bad weather. Fans would hope that the weather would not play a defining role in the clash since the series is on the line.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (injury cover)

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.

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