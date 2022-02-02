IND vs WI: Visitors arrive in Ahmedabad for ODI leg of white-ball series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ WINDIES CRICKET West Indies team arrive in Ahmedabad for their ODI series starting on February 6 against India. (File photo)

Highlights India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning February.

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors

"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India."

Ahead of the white-ball series against India, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies arrived in Ahmedabad for the ODI leg of the tour.

All the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday had confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors.

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," the official handle of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on the 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat," it added.

(Reported by ANI)