IND vs WI: Virat Kohli adds yet another feather to his cap without batting in first ODI

Team India defeated West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series by five wickets. It was a complete mismatch encounter with the Men in Blue proving too strong for the Caribbean side as the hosts were skittled for just 114 runs. However, India's approach in the chase baffled many as skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli never came out to bat despite the team losing wickets.

While Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the innings, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur batted before finally Rohit had to come out to bat at seven. Kohli was slotted at number 8 and it was the first time that he didn't bat for India despite the team losing five or more wickets in the innings. Interestingly, without contributing much to the team's victory, Virat Kohli managed to achieve the milestone.

He was part of the winning team for India against West Indies for the 50th time and became the third player in the world to do so. Ricky Ponting is at the top of this list as he was part a winning Australian team against the West Indies on 52 occasions while Jacques Kallis of South Africa also did it 50 times. Mark Boucher (47) is the next in this list while Rohit Sharma is at the fifth place with him being part of playing XI in wins over Windies in 45 matches.

Part of most wins against West Indies Player Number of matches Ricky Ponting 52 Virat Kohli 50* Jacques Kallis 50 Mark Boucher 47 Rohit Sharma 45*

Apart from this record, Virat Kohli also entered the top five list of most catches in ODI history. He plucked one brilliant catch in the slips off Ravindra Jadeja to send Romario Shepherd packing. It was his 142nd catch in ODIs and levelled with former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor in this aspect.

Most catches in ODI history Player Catches Mahela Jayawardene 218 Ricky Ponting 160 Mohammed Azharuddin 156 Ross Taylor 142 Virat Kohli 142*

