Ton-up Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks records on debut, Rohit slams century too as India take control of 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma smashed centuries to help India take a lead of 162 runs on Day 2

Team India continued its ascendence in the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica on Day 2 as well, as the visitors are 162 runs ahead owing to debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma's centuries. Jaiswal is still unbeaten on 143 and he has former India captain Virat Kohli at the other end batting on 36 as Team India ended the day at 312/2.

Even though the visitors lost just two wickets on the day, the run rate remained largely on the lower side as Indian batters focussed more on spending time in the middle rather than scoring runs. The first session yielded just 66 runs in 32 overs before both Jaiswal and Rohit increased the pace just a touch after the lunch break.

Jaiswal was the first one to get to his hundred as he became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on his Test debut. The 21-year-old not only became the third Indian opener to become a Test centurion on debut but also the first Indian batter to smash a ton on debut in the West Indies.

Rohit soon got to his 10th Test century but he soon got out to debutant Alick Athanaze. India's new No. 3 Shubman Gill failed to have any impact as he was dismissed by the left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican for just six as got him caught out in the gully.

Coming in just a couple of overs before tea, Kohli had to overcome nervous moments as he was dropped and had a few missed chances.

However, it was one-way traffic post-tea as both Jaiswal and Kohli grew into their partnership and kept the largely non-threatening West Indies bowlers at bay. Kohli went past Virender Sehwag to get into the top 5 on the list of most runs for India in Test matches while Jaiswal did have his share of luck, especially with the questionable LBW call by umpire Richard Kettleborough as the Hawkeye showed it was out but since West Indies didn't have any reviews, pacer Kemar Roach had to walk back in disappointment.

However, Jaiswal rode on his luck and both the batters managed to come out on the other side of the stumps unscathed as India took a 162-run lead. The visitors will be hoping to bat for a session and a half more to get a 300-plus lead and then look to declare before putting the West Indies in to bat again as the match seems to have slipped out of the hosts' hands completely.

Latest Cricket News