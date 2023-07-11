IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubman Gill? Rohit Sharma confirms who will play at Cheteshwar Pujara's spot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

IND vs WI: India and West Indies are all set to have a crack against each other in a two-match Test series. Looking for a new transition in the team, the Men in Blue have dropped Cheteshwar Pujara and rested a few quicks from the squad that will play at the Carribean. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly confirmed that his opening partner for the Windies Tests.

After Pujara was dropped, Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were called up. Jaiswal had a terrific Domestic season and also a brilliant IPL 2023, which made him come into the reckoning for the team. He was the reserve player for the World Test Championship final but made it into the Indian squad for the Windies Tour. Also, in the absence of Pujara, Jaiswal was being touted to replace Pujara. But Sharma confirmed that even though Jaiswal will be making his debut for India, opening batter Shubman Gill will be the one playing at No.3.

India to go with two spinners

He further claimed that the Indian team will be going with two spinners for the first Test against West Indies. However, the names of those two are not confirmed. India have three spinners in their squad - Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Generally, Patel is chosen as the third spinner after these two and it could be possible that both Ashwin and Jadeja will play, while Patel will have to sit out.

India Tour of West Indies, Florida

The Men in Blue will be on an all-format Tour to the Caribbean and Florida. They will be playing two test matches, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in a month-long tour. The first Test will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica from July 12 onwards, followed by the second one at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20 onwards.

The ODI series will kick start from July 27 with Barbados and Trinidad hosting the three games. India's new generation team will be in action for the five T20Is that will begin on August 3rd at Guyana before the teams head to Florida for the 4th and 5th games.

