IND vs WI: Shubhman Gill scores maiden ODI fifty, shatters Tendulkar's 25-year-old record

Living up to the plethora of expectations around him, Shubhman Gill has made an impactful return to the Indian cricket team's white-ball setup. Shubhman Gill who made his One Day Internationals (ODI) debut in 2019 played only his fourth match yesterday against West Indies. To everybody's surprise and considering his current run on the international stage, Shubhman Gill was picked in the final eleven ahead of Mumbai Indians superstar Ishan Kishan who was adjudged man of the series when South Africa toured India for a 5 match T20I series earlier this year. Gill opened the batting with skipper Shikhar Dhawan and scored a scintillating 64 runs off 53 runs. This happens to be the youngster's first half-century in the 50-over format of the game. The Gujarat Titans batsman struck 6 boundaries and 2 sixes during his stay in the middle.

Shubhman Gill not just only score a gritty fifty at the top but in the process also shattered Sachin Tendulkar's unique record which had been standing tall for 25 years. Dhawan and Gill stitched together a partnership of 119 runs. Shubhman Gill who has played 11 Test matches for India so far made a comeback in the 50-over format and had an impact on the game straight away. The Punjab-based batsman became the second youngest batsman to score a 50 on Caribbean soil and raced ahead of Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Gill achieved this feat when he was 22 years and 317 days old. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the only one who is ahead of Shubhman Gill, who achieved the same feat when he was 22 years and 215 days old.

List of youngest Indian batsmen to score maiden ODI centuries against West Indies

22 years 215 days: Virat Kohli (2010)

22 years 317 days: Shubhman Gill (2022)

24 years 3 days: Sachin Tendulkar (1997)

The Indian team is scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is on their Caribbean tour. Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ODI series and Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian troops for this series. The ODIs are scheduled to be played on the 22nd, 24th, and 27th of July. Before this India dominated the English team as they defeated them in the T20I and ODI series both by a margin of 2-1.

