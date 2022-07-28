IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan-led team India scripts historic series victory| READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) India clinch ODI series against West Indies by 3-0

Team India has inflicted a series loss of 3-0 on the West Indies and has shown that they are dominant even after they are not joined in by their senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and others. Team India led by Shikhar Dhawan had already sealed the series. India was leading the three-match ODI series by 2-0 and was eyeing a world record, a rare feat that no other Indian team, no matter how dominant has been able to achieve.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan had won the toss and had elected to bat first in the dead rubber, a game that meant more to West Indies as compared to India. Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting with Shubman Gill and both of them scored patient half-centuries without giving too many chances to the Caribbean side. Dhawan was dismissed by Hayden Walsh Jr., but Gill kept going on. There was a rain delay with the match being reduced to 40 overs. When play resumed, Iyer and Gill took the attack to West Indies and they looked to score 300 in 40 overs which would have been extremely difficult for the hosts to get. To West Indies's respite, rain struck yet again and the umpires called the Indian innings off. As a result, Gill who was on 98* did not get any further chances to score his maiden ODI hundred.

The DLS system was put in place and the West Indies were asked to chase 257 runs in 35 overs. The hosts crumbled under pressure and none of the batsmen in their team could stay or face the Indian bowling. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran top scored with 42 each. Opening batsman, Shai Hope could not contribute much as he fell prey to Chahal's spin while batting on 22. A total of 7 West Indies batsmen were scored in single digits which did not help the team's cause either.

With a 3-0 victory over West Indies on their home soil, this Shikhar Dhawan-led side has scripted history. Dhawan is the only Indian captain to inflict a clean sweep on West Indies in their backyard. There are plenty of positives that can be taken from this victory and some of them will be beneficial when India takes on West Indies in the 5 matches T20I series.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seal

