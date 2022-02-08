IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer test COVID-19 negative, cleared to train

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

India batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and hence the duo has been cleared to resume training.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Dhawan and Iyer have been cleared to train.

"Yes, Shikhar and Shreyas have tested negative for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to train. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation," the source pointed.

Team India will have a training session on Tuesday evening and both Dhawan and Iyer are set to be a part of that session.

Earlier, before the first ODI against West Indies, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan, Ruturaj, and Navdeep Saini tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all these players missed the first ODI against West Indies.

The Rohit-led squad defeated Windies by six wickets in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India and West Indies will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(Reported by ANI)