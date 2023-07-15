Rohit Sharma loses his cool over Ishan Kishan, makes hand gestures from dressing room | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB AND AP Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

India's dominant win over West Indies marked a new beginning for the Men in Blue in the third edition of the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma's men outclassed an inferior Windies team on a sluggish batting turf at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Men in Blue registered an inning and 141-run win over the hosts and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Meanwhile, the series is about youngsters getting a chance and making merry in the series.

Yashavi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were handed Test debuts and all the eyes were on them. While Jaiswal scored a thumping 171, Kishan batted only 20 balls, scoring 1 run in India's 421 in the first innings. However, captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool over his Mumbai Indians partner and made hand gestures to display his disappointment with the wicket-keeper batter.

When did the incident took place?

The incident took place when Kishan was batting on Day 3 of the Test match. After Virat Kohli's wicket and India having heft runs in the bank, a declaration was around the corner. At the start of the 153rd over, Sharma was seen making gestures from the dressing room as to what the Indian batters are doing in the middle. They were going slow and Kishan did not score a run in his first 19 balls. Sharma seemed fuming over the scoring rate. However, after Kishan opened his scoring sheets on his 20th ball, India captain Rohit Sharma declared the innings.

Watch the Video Here:

I wanted Kishan to get off the mark: Sharma

Notably after the match, Sharma even opened up on his declaration plan. He stated that he wanted Ishan Kishan to get off the mark before he could call the players back. "I was just letting them know we have an over or so before declaring. I wanted Ishan to get off the mark, wanted to tell him to get his personal mark and then we had to declare. I could see that he was always eager to bat, it could be frustrating for them," Sharma said after the match.

