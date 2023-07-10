IND vs WI: Ravichandran Ashwin set to enter elite list during Test series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravichandran Ashwin has a brilliant record against West Indies in Tests

India are all set to start their new WTC cycle with the away series against West Indies starting from July 12. The first Test match is set to be played at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica. No wonder India are the favourites to win not only the Test match but also the series given their record against the West Indies over the last decade. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the nemesis for the Caribbeans especially in Tests and has a teriffic all-round record.

For the same reason, Ashwin is expected to achieve a huge record in his international career. He has so far picked up 697 wickets in 270 matches across formats and is only three scalps away from completing 700 wickets in international cricket. He is expected to reach the milestone in the first Test itself given his exceptional record in the longest format of the game.

If Ashwin manages to pick three wickets, he will become only the third Indian bowlers to pick 700 wickets in international cricket. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the other two bowlers who crossed the 700-wicket mark at the highest level. While Kumble finished with a mammoth 956 scalps in his career across all formats, Harbhajan ended his career with 711 international wickets.

It will also be interesting to see if Ashwin manages to surpass Harbhajan Singh in most international wickets list. Coming back to the Chennai bowler's record, he will become 16th bowler overall to breach the 700-wicket mark and will only be the sixth spinner to do so.

As far as his record against West Indies is concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin has so far played 11 Tests against them and scored 552 runs with four centuries to his name and has picked 60 wickets at an average of 21.85. Interestingly, in West Indies, Ashwin averages a staggering 58.75 in four Tests with two tons. With the ball, he has accounted for 17 scalps with the best figures reading 7/83.

