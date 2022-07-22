IND vs WI ODI series: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of first two matches, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ravindra Jadeja in action

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be playing the first two ODIs of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies starting on Friday.

Jadeja who was named vice-captain for the series is suffering from a knee injury. The 33-year-old's inclusion in the third ODI will be subject to the progress in his recovery. In his absence, Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain of the team

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," BCCI tweeted.

Jadeja's IPL team CSK has also shared a post wishing for a quick recovery.

Earlier in the ongoing first ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first.

While Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't make it to playing XI, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill were selected to play.

On the other hand, Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder won't be playing the match owing to Covid-19 and Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.

Full Squads:

Team West Indies: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Sing

