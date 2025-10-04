IND vs WI: Nitish Kumar Reddy grabs stunning catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul on day 3 Star India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy took a stunning diving catch to send Tagenarine Chanderpaul packing in the second innings of the ongoing first test against the West Indies as India drew first blood on day 3.

Ahmedabad :

The Indian team has been exceptional on day 3 of the ongoing first test against the West Indies. Declaring with a lead of 286 runs against the visitors, the hosts put in an excellent performance with the ball in the first session of day 3. One of the biggest highlights of the West Indies’ second innings with the bat came with the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Many eyebrows were raised after the Indian team declared on a score of 448 runs in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja, after having scored a century, stood strong on the crease, with Washington Sundar on the crease as well. Furthermore, Nitish Kumar Reddy was yet to bat.

However, despite not getting to bat, Reddy made a brilliant impact on the game, taking a stunning diving catch at square leg as Chanderpaul attempted to play a drive off of Mohammed Siraj. The West Indies lost their first wicket on a score of 12.

India dominated the first session against the visitors

The West Indies were quick to lose wickets in the first session of the second innings against India. After Chanderpaul’s departure, John Campbell was sent packing on a score of 14. Furthermore, Brandon King departed for just five runs, alongside Roston Chase and Shai Hope, who added one run on the board each.

By the time of lunch on day 1, the West Indies’ score read 66-5 with Alick Athanaze and Greaves standing at the crease, holding out hope for the visitors. Team India, on the other hand, have been brilliant throughout the day and will be looking to maintain their momentum in the second session of the game as well. The second session began with Athanaze and Greaves coming out to bat, holding out hope for the visitors.

