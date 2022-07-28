IND vs WI: Let's re-live ODI series where India clinched remarkable win

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India

In the recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team registered a series victory by winning 3-0.

While the first two games ended with close wins, the third victory was completely one-sided with the biggest margin of win for India against WI in ODIs played in the Caribbean Islands to date.

Here's a look at the turning points from all the ODIs that led Team India closer to winning:

From Dhawan's power hitting, complimented by Shubman Gill's aggressive batting to Mohammad Siraj's emergence as the leader of the bowling attack, India ticked all the boxes in the 1st ODI.

Shikhar Dhawan's power hitting - Skipper Dhawan who opened for Team India, started the innings with a bang. However, his wicket on 97 was a heartbreak for the Indian fans and Dhawan's hunt for his 18th century in ODI and the 1st ODI century in West Indies is still on.

Shubman Gill's fifty -

Gill scored his first ODI fifty off 36 balls. He hammered 6 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Mohammad Siraj's bowling spell and Sanju Samson's amazing save -

During the last over, the Caribbean team needed 15 runs from 6 deliveries to win. Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd who shared a partnership of 42 runs from 27 deliveries were at the crease. At one time it seemed that the West Indies team would win the match, but Mohammad Siraj and Sanju Samson together ruined their hopes.

Watch Highlights of 1st ODI:

In the 2nd ODI, after Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's hammering of 115 runs and 74 runs each leading the Caribbean team to add a target of 311, it seemed visibly difficult for team India to win. However, Axar Patel's heroics led India to a two-wicket win.

Sanju Samson's maiden ODI fifty: Samson who was being criticized for not utilizing the opportunity of being in the playing XI, proved all the critics wrong by a knock of 54 runs off 51 deliveries with three boundaries and three sixes.

Shreyas Iyer's consecutive half-century: After strenghthening the opening stand in the first ODI by scoring a fifty, Iyer gave a consistent performance and made 63 off 71 balls.

Man of the Match - Axar Patel: Just when the Windies were on the verge of celebration after the collapse of India's batting order, Patel took the onus and took the win away. He scored 64 of just 35 balls. Moreover, he took a catch and a wicket too.

Watch Highlights of 2nd ODI:

India ended the series with a clean sweep by winning the third ODI by 119 runs, which was played on the 27th of July, Wednesday.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. The DLS system was put in place and the West Indies were asked to chase 257 runs in 35 overs. The hosts crumbled under pressure and none of the batsmen in their team could stay or face the Indian bowling.

Shubman Gill's 98: Gill was just two runs short of scoring a hundred. It was because lessened overs. He hit seven boundaries and two sixes.

Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling attack - Chahal registered a four-wicket haul in the final match. Along with his fellow bowlers, he bundled up the Windies at 137 in just 26 overs.

