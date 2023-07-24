Ishan Kishan surpasses MS Dhoni, breaks several records with quickfire maiden fifty in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden fifty in Test cricket against West Indies

Roball, Dravball? It was a different Indian team that took the field on Day 4 of the second and final Test against the West Indies after bowling out the hosts for 255 in the first innings, taking a lead of 183 runs. With rain playing a spoilsport in Port of Spain, the stop-start play wasn't helping anyone and the visitors knew that for them to force a win, they will have to bat aggressively and get a few quick runs to give themselves enough time to bowl out the Windies in the second innings.

The Indian openers responded in style with skipper Rohit Sharma notching up his fastest Test fifty, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing a rapid 38 followed by Ishan Kishan's maiden fifty after the wicketkeeper batter was promoted up in the batting order at No. 4. After both Rohit and Jaiswal got out, Kishan was given a free hand in just his second Test and he made the most of the opportunity.

While Shubman Gill on the other end was solid, it allowed Kishan to go after the bowling. With the help of four fours and two sixes, Kishan brought up his fifty in just 33 deliveries with two sixes in two balls off Kemar Roach. This was the joint-fifth fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket as Kishan joined the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan and MS Dhoni on the list.

Kishan also surpassed Dhoni's record of 34-ball fifty to smash the second-fastest fifty by an Indian wicketkeeper. Kishan also became only the sixth Indian wicketkeeper batter to bat at No. 4 in Test cricket after the likes of Naren Tamhane, Budhi Kunderan, Farokh Engineer, Syde Kirmani and Nayan Mongia.

Designated wicketkeepers batting at No. 4 of India in Tests

Naren Tamhane vs AUS - Chennai, 1956

Budhi Kunderan vs AUS - Chennai, 1960

Farokh Engineer vs ENG - Lord’s, 1971

Syed Kirmani vs PAK - Karachi, 1978

Syed Kirmani vs AUS - Bengaluru, 1979

Nayan Mongia vs AUS - Mumbai WS, 2001

Ishan Kishan vs WI - Port of Spain, 2023

Fastest fifties by Indian wicketkeepers in Tests

28 balls - Rishabh Pant vs Sri Lanka, Bengaluru (2022)

33 balls - Ishan Kishan vs West Indies, Port of Spain (2023)

34 balls - MS Dhoni vs Pakistan, Faisalabad (2006)

Designated wicketkeepers with highest strike rates in an innings in Tests

172.88 - 102*(59) - Adam Gilchrist (AUS) vs ENG, Perth (2006/07)

161.29 - 50(31) - Rishabh Pant (IND) vs SL, Bengaluru (2022)

152.94 - 52*(34) - Ishan Kishan (IND) vs WI, Port of Spain (2023)

145.23 - 61(42) - Ian Smith (NZ) vs PAK, Faisalabad (1990)

145.23 - 61 (42) - Matt Prior (ENG) vs AUS, Lord’s (2009)

