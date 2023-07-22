I have 15 hundreds away...: Virat Kohli hits back at 'lack of overseas centuries' critics after 29th Test ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli hit back at his critics after scoring an overseas Test after a gap of five years

Indian batting stalwart and former skipper Virat Kohli continued his century-smashing run in 2023 as he notched up his four hundred of the year in international cricket and 6th overall as he slammed his 29th Test ton against the West Indies in the second match in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Kohli, who is coming off a sensational IPL and a magnificent 186 in March against Australia, finally notched up an overseas Test century after a gap of five years.

Kohli, who went through a rough patch last year faced criticism for the lack of centuries away from home in the longest format of the game. However, by notching up his 15th away Test ton in his 500th international game, he not only made a statement with the bat but also with words after the end of the day's play.

Kohli was asked about the same - overseas century drought of five years and the star batter said that having more away hundred than at home is not a bad record. The 34-year-old mentioned that records and milestones are for other people to say and not him, his main aim is to score more and more for the team and how he can contribute even further.

Speaking to the broadcasters at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test, Kohli said, "These are things for others to talk. I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that’s not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability. We haven’t played 30 matches away from home and I have got a few fifty-plus scores. I want to contribute as much as possible."

"If I get 50 the feeling is I missed out on a 100, if I get 120 the feeling is I missed out on a double hundred. These stats and milestones (will) mean nothing in 15 years’ time, what they will remember is if I left an impact or not. I am grateful to play 500 games for India. I never imagined. It’s all hard work. It’s the commitment you give to the sport you are playing which gives you the result," he further said.

Kohli broke several records including Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring the most centuries after 500 international matches and equalled Donald Bradman's record of 29 hundreds in the longest format. Kohli's knock helped India get to a strong score of 438 runs batting first.

