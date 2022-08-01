IND vs WI: Harshal Patel ruled out of 2nd & 3rd T20I, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harshal Patel in action

India is leading the five-match T20I series against West Indies by 1-0. The men in blue will aim to win all the upcoming matches and seal the series win.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I, BCCI made an announcement of exclusion of star player Harshal Patel owing to an injury.

"Harshal Patel has a rib injury and is unavailable for selection for the 2nd and 3rd T20I. He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier in the match which was delayed by 3 hours, West Indies won the toss and opt to bowl first.

"It was quite pleasing for us, the way we played the first game. We stuck to our plans and executed them really well. It's another opportunity for us and we are looking to repeat what we did in the first one. We want the guys to be able to bat anywhere and don't want them to be batting in specific positions," Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

"We want the guys to be flexible, there are two ways to look at it depending on certain players. We probably read the pitch well in the first game and thought as a team we made the right call to go with three spinners. The dimensions are different here and wanted to get an extra seamer here. Bishnoi misses out unfortunately and Avesh Khan comes in. It's unfortunate that he misses out but we are trying whatever we can from the team's perspective," he added.

Full squads -

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes

India: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

