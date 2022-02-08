IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI File photo of India cricket team during the 1st ODI against West Indies.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips India vs West Indies; Playing XI

India will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI Match of the ongoing West Indies tour of India, 2022. The game will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Match

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1:30 PM IST

Dream 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (vc), Alzarri Joseph.

Probable Playing XI

India Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

At what time does India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 9).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.