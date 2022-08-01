IND vs WI: Clouds of uncertainty loom over Florida T20Is due to US visa issues

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Rohit Sharma scores a 50 in the first T20I against West Indies

The Indian cricket team is currently stationed in the Caribbean islands for a 5 match T20I series that will be partly played in the United States of America. Before this India had played 3 match ODI series under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan which they won quite comfortably by a margin of 3-0.

As skipper Rohit Sharma has returned, India will are now taking on the West Indies in the T20I series. The ongoing T20I matches are in a way part of India's preparatory plans ahead of the T20I World Cup which will be played in October later this year. After the IPL concluded, India has been on the road continuously. So far they have played a 5 match T20I series against South Africa, 2 matches T20I series against Ireland, a one-off Test match, 3 match ODI series, and 3 T20I series against England.

After the 5-match, T20I series in West Indies concludes, India will then travel to Zimbabwe for 3-match ODI series, they will then travel to the UAE to play the Asia Cup followed by 3-match T20I series against South Africa and 3-match T20I series against Australia.

The last two matches in the West Indies tour were scheduled to be played in Florida which as of now seems quite uncertain. Cricket West Indies has indicated that both the teams are facing visa-related issues and if the situation demands, they will have no other option left but to cancel the Florida leg. In this scenario, Cricket West Indies will host the last two T20Is in their backyard.

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue. The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there's a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear. Options are being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas", said a source close to Cricket West Indies.

India is leading the five-match series 1-0 with the next two matches scheduled back-to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts.

