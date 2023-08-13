IND vs WI 5th T20I: 'Not-out' Shubman Gill hesitated to take DRS after consulting with Suryakumar Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUFADDAL_VOHRA Shubman Gill's reaction after being given out in the 5th T20I vs WI

India received a mixed start in their fifth T20I match against West Indies at Lauderhill's Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday, August 13. India lost both of their openers while batting first but Tilak Varma and Surykumar Yadav quickly balanced the game with attacking cricket.

Last match's Player of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket in the very first over off Akeal Hosein. West Indies spinner further shocked India with Shubman Gill's wicket in the third over who scored nine runs off nine balls.

Gill was given LBW out while attempting a sweep shot off Akeal. Umpire quickly raised his finger after a strong appeal from West Indies players and Gill also seemed unconvinced to quickly signal out for review. However, the youngster approached Suryakumar Yadav at the non-striker's end but the senior batter failed to read the delivery and advised Gill to not appeal.

The 23-year-old batter walked off the pitch looking unconvinced but fans were shocked when the replay was played on the screen. Ball trajectory was clearly missing the leg stump and Gill was not out. India's camp on the sideline was in complete disbelief after watching the replay on their screens.

This was Gill's fourth single-digit score in the five-match T20I series as he struggle for consistency across formats since the conclusion of Indian Premier League 2023. He smashed his only second 50-plus score in the fourth T20I to show some glimpses of returning to form but unfair dismissal in the fifth T20I will hamper his form again.

However, it didn't affect India's good start with in-form youngster Tilak Varma firing from the start. Tilak and Suryakumar quickly controlled the game with the former smashing four consecutive boundaries off Alzarri Joseph in the last powerplay over. The duo added 43* runs for the third wicket as India scored 60 runs after seven overs.

