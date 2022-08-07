IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma scored a quickfire 33 off just 16 deliveries in the last T20I.

India steamrolled West Indies to win the fourth T20I by 59 runs and gain an unassailable lead in the five-match series. The West Indies batting lacked the quality to rotate the strike, and being overtly attacking cost them the series and the match.

Although, from the series' perspective, the fifth and final T20 doesn't hold much value. But since the T20 World Cup is just around the corner, every game presents a new opportunity to further improve.

Before we dive deep into the action, here are the live streaming details of India vs West Indies 5th T20.

When will the 5th T20I of India vs West Indies be played?

The fifth match will be played on the 7th of August, Sunday.

What is the venue for the 5th T20I of India vs West Indies?

The match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

At what time will the 5th T20I of India vs West Indies match start in India?

The match will begin at 8.00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 5th T20I of India vs West Indies in India?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.

Which app has the streaming rights for the 5th T20I to be played between India and West Indies?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India.

What are the full squads?

Team West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

