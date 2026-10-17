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IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE score: Toss around the corner, rain stops in Bengaluru

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides meet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the clash, and both sides will look to do well in the series decider.

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India cricket Image Source : PTI

India and the West Indies take on each other in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides meet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the clash, and both sides wil be raring to go. It is worth noting that the series is currently level at 2-2, and a victory in the clash would mean that the winner would clinch the series, and henceforth, the two sides will need to be at the top of their game, if they are looking to register a victory here. 

Notaby, the West Indies have been quite brilliant against India in the series, winning two matches in the series so far, and emerging victorious in the fourth T20I, the Windies will look for more of the same, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash. 

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (injury cover)

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 5th T20I

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  • 8:47 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    The match is happening!

    The rain has stopped and the game is set to begin at 9:15 PM, and it will be a 9 over game per side!

  • 8:34 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Covers coming off!

    The covers are officially coming off, the rain has stopped here, and fans would wish that it does not return now.

  • 8:10 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Chances looking grim!

    The chances for a game look slimmer by the minute. The rain is relentless and is giving no breathing room to the teams. 

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rain continues to fall

    The rain is persistent here in Bengaluru, covers are still on the pitch. We have officially started to lose overs now.

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Covers still on

    The covers remain on the pitch as it continues to rain in Bengaluru. Bad weather persists, and the weather is still bad here. The last cut-off for a 9-over game is 9:41 PM.

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What are the cut off timings?

    We are yet to los overs here, it is interesting to note that we have until 7:35 PM and after that we will start losing overs.

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss delayed

    The toss has been delayed here due to the rain, there is a big patch of dark clouds over the stadium. 

  • 6:14 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rain threat?

    It is drizzling at the ground currently, and covers are on the pitch. Could the toss be delayed here in Bengaluru? Stay tuned for constant updates.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies! Today, we have the two sides taking on each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and both sides will be raring to go here!

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