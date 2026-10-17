IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE score: Toss around the corner, rain stops in Bengaluru

India and the West Indies take on each other in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides meet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the clash, and both sides wil be raring to go. It is worth noting that the series is currently level at 2-2, and a victory in the clash would mean that the winner would clinch the series, and henceforth, the two sides will need to be at the top of their game, if they are looking to register a victory here.

Notaby, the West Indies have been quite brilliant against India in the series, winning two matches in the series so far, and emerging victorious in the fourth T20I, the Windies will look for more of the same, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (injury cover)

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson.